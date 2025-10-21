Latest Update on ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Reboot

Leatherface lives!

A new report from Deadline says that production company A24 is soon to acquire the rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise.

The studio is well-known for releasing and distributing several of the biggest horror movies of the past decade, like Hereditary, Talk to Me, Green Room, the X trilogy, and Heretic.

The report says that A24 will first reboot the franchise with a television series from writer/director JT Mollner (The Long Walk), horror producer Roy Lee (Weapons), and actor Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), although Powell will not star.

With the completion of the deal, A24 will beat out several other studios with big names attached to helm a reboot, including Jordan Peele (Get Out), Oz Perkins (Longlegs), and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre released in 1974 and became a global cultural phenomenon. Made by the legendary director Tobe Hooper on an extremely low budget of $140,000, it grossed over $30 million and is often acknowledged as one of the greatest and most influential movies of all time due to its creation of several horror tropes (like the “final girl”) that are still in use today.

Subsequently, eight sequels to the first film have released. Aside from Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, none of the films have been as critically or commercially successful as the original, with the most recent film (2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre) getting extremely unfavorable reviews and eventually being released straight to Netflix.