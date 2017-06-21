Kyle Chandler And Corey Stoll Join Ryan Gosling In Neil Armstrong Biopic ‘First Man’

Following his massively successful La La Land, director Damien Chazelle’s next film will be about the first moon landing, which just added Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) to its cast.

Ryan Gosling has already been cast as Neil Armstrong in the film, which The Hollywood Reporter describes as “a visceral, first-person account of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on the years 1961-1969 and Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the moon. Based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on the nation — of one of the most dangerous space missions in history.”

Stoll will play Buzz Aldrin, the second man to step foot on the moon while Chandler will play Deke Slayton, a World War II pilot and aeronautics engineer who was originally selected as one of NASA’s Mercury Seven astronauts and became NASA’s first Chief of the Astronaut Office.

Chazelle’s first film, Whiplash, earned him lots of attention, acclaim, and accolades. The film showed the development of a jazz drummer (Miles Teller) attending an elite musical school who was mentored by a cutthroat musical teacher, played by J.K. Simmons. Due to his character’s ferocity, Simmons won some of the industry’s highest honors, scoring an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award for his turn as intense Fletcher.

The writer/director followed Whiplash with another film exploring musical themes, making the homage to classic Hollywood musicals La La Land. That film, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, showed two entertainers hoping to break into the world of music and movies who fall in love with one another, only to allow their personal passions to get in between them.

La La Land tied All About Eve and Titanic for the most nominations for an Academy Award, coming in at 14. Although the film didn’t take home the honor for Best Picture, it still earned huge wins with its awards for Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Cinematography. The film will also go down in history as the first movie to be announced as a Best Picture winner, only to have its award taken away at the realization that a presenter misread the card. Moonlight became the actual winner for Best Picture, but due to a mistake with envelopes, La La Land was mistakenly announced.