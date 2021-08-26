Kristen Stewart's Dramatic Turn as Princess Diana Teased in 'Spencer' Poster

✖

Kristen Stewart is ready to flex her dramatic muscles in her upcoming role as Princess Diana in Spencer, a new film by Jackie director Pablo Larraín. Set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021, critics are already calling Stewart one to watch in next year's Best Actress race at the Oscars. On Wednesday, Neon released the first poster for the film and footage aired at CinemaCon but has not yet been made public.

Entertainment Weekly had the scoop, explaining that the scene that was screened focused on Diana and Charles (Jack Farthing) as they argued about her lack of desire to conform to what the royal family expected of her. According to Entertainment Weekly, Stewart nails Diana's "whispery tone of voice and accent." Spencer isn't a straightforward biopic, instead focusing on three crucial days in Diana's life where she makes the decision to end her marriage with Charles.

Every fairy tale ends.

Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer.

A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER.

Stewart opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about playing the icon, explaining that the importance of Diana's story made her "stand to attention in the best way" and that she took the role quite seriously. "I feel sort of the same way about her, and it happened really quickly. I didn't grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away," she explained. "I remember all the flowers [outside Buckingham Palace]."

Stewart admitted that she felt "protective" of Diana in a way. "She was so young and she comes out to here," Stewart said, citing Diana's larger-than-life persona. "Everybody's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right, because what is fact in relation to personal experience?" Stewart offered very little insight into what to expect from Spencer but said it was a "really poetic and internal imagining" of what Diana's life could have been like. "We [all] just love her," she gushed. Perhaps Anna Kendrick won't be the only Twilight cast member with an Oscar nomination soon.