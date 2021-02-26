Kristen Stewart Looks Just Like Princess Diana in New 'Spencer' Movie Photos

✖

Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in a new movie titled, Spencer, and in photos from the film that were just released the actress looks just like the late Royal. In the photos, which were shared by E! Online, Stewart is seen with her hair perfect feathered and blonde, just like Diana wore hers. She is donning a green and red plaid jacket, a knee-length skirt, and what appears to be a pair of Adidas tennis shoes.

Spencer is written by Steven Knight (The Girl in the Spider's Web) and directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie). It tells a dramatized version of a Christmas holiday that Diana spent with the Royal Family at the Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. It was at this time that the Princess of Wales made the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles, the Duke of Edinburgh. The title of the film is in reference to Diana's birthname, Diana Frances Spencer. Filming for the movie began in January and is still ongoing. At this time, no premiere date has been announced.

Kristen Stewart’s 1st on-set look of her as Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/EdYiC0RqSD — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 25, 2021

This is not Stewart's first time working on a biopic. She also portrayed Joan Jett in The Runaways, a biopic about the rise of the all-female '70s rock band of the same name. Stewart also played Jean Seberg in a movie based on the late actress's life, simply titled Seberg.

Stewart previously spoke with InStyle about the movie and revealed one of the hardest parts of taking on the role was getting Diana's accent correct. "We don't start shooting until mid-January. The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," she said at the time. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

The actress also revealed that she had been reading books about the life of Diana to help her be better prepared for her portrayal of the late Princess. "In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," Stewart said. "It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly." She later added, "I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long."