‘Kim Possible’ Live Action Trailer Released

What’s the sitch? Disney Channel released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie on Friday, which you can watch below.

Newcomer Sadie Stanley will play the real-life version of Kim Possible, who was played in the original animated series by Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, Cadet Kelly).

Even though Stanley’s experience with acting is limited (her audition for Kim Possible was her first ever), she whizzes through the action-packed trailer like a pro, even nailing Kim Possible’s funny personality.

Stanley will star across from The Goldbergs actor Sean Giambrone as Ron Possible, her sidekick. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega (Succession) also star as the evil Drakken and Shego, respectively; Ciara Wilson as Athena; Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Kim’s mom, Dr. Anne Possible; Connie Ray (The Big C) as Kim’s grandmother, Nana Possible; Isaac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as genius Wade; and Erike Tham (Make It Pop) as Bonnie Rockwaller, Kim’s infamous frenemy.

Romano and Patton Oswalt, who voiced super villain Professor Dementor in the original series, have also signed on to appear in the live-action movie, although it hasn’t been revealed who they will play.

The trailer shows Kim and Ron starting high school, intimidating enough even to a quasi superhero like herself. There, the dynamic duo meet Athena, a Kim Possible super-fan who Kim transforms into the newest member of Team Possible. As is all too common in life, Athena starts to usurp Kim and joins up with Drakken and Shego with an evil plan to finally stop Kim from stopping all the bad guys.

The live-action Team Possible posed together for a photo released by Disney on Friday, with Kim striking her signature battle-ready pose in front of Ron and Athena, who are backing her up.

Stanley shared the trailer on her Instagram, writing, “Feeling so grateful and so excited for next year!”

Kim Possible fans can look forward to the Disney Channel original movie when it premieres on Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.