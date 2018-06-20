Embattled Kevin Spacey Returns to Big Screen in ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ This Summer

Kevin Spacey will be back on the big screen this summer for the first time since being accused of sexual misconduct and assault by multiple victims at the end of 2017.

The disgraced actor will be seen in a supporting role on Billionaire Boys Club, which is scheduled to hit theaters in August.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the drama will be released digitally and on On Demand on July 17, followed by a limited theatrical run beginning August 17.

The film marks Spacey’s first big screen appearance since allegations emerged last fall that he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors, including now-Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, and created a “toxic” work environment.

The film’s distributor, Vertical Entertainment, released a statement regarding the decision to release the movie: “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film.”

The statement continued, “We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences. In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew’s present on this film.”

Billionaire Boys Club stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd in an 80’s-set film, based on a true story about a group of private-school boys in Los Angeles who set up a Ponzi scheme. The scheme takes a dark turn when two of the boys murder an investor and con man, played by Spacey. James Cox co-wrote and directed the film.

The former House of Cards star was accused of sexual assault or misconduct by more than a dozen men after Rapp described his own experience in an interview with Buzzfeed.

Several more people accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault since and in April, one sexual assault case against the star, reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult, was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review. Scotland Yard also currently has several open investigations into alleged assaults by Spacey in London.