Kevin Costner and 5 Other Major Stars Set as Oscar Presenters

While all the attention around the 2022 Oscars is centered on the controversial decision to cut six categories from the live broadcast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan still have a show to put together. That involves picking stars to present awards. The first six presenters were announced last week and include three Oscar winners, a star in the biggest hit of 2022, a past Oscars host, and an Oscar nominee.

The six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards announced are Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, and Youn Yuh-Jung. They will take the stage throughout the ceremony on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will host.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is the most-nominated movie with 12, while Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is in second with 10. Both films were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. Two days before the Oscars, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann, and Danny Glover will receive honorary Oscars during the Governors Awards.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.” Scroll on to meet the first six presenters.

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner stars in the Paramount Network hit series Yellowstone as John Dutton. In 1991, he won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for Dances With Wolves, famously beating out Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas in both categories. He was also nominated for Best Actor for the same film. Despite his long career, he hasn’t been nominated for a single Oscar since.

Rosie Perez

Rosie Perez earned an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the 1993 Jeff Bridges movie Fearless. Perez certainly has given many more performances that deserve attention though. Her other films include White Men Can’t Jump, Birds of Prey, Do The Right Thing, Pineapple Express, The Other Guys, The Counselor, and Clifford the Big Red Dog. She also stars in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was surprisingly not nominated for House of Gucci, but she will still be at the Oscars as a presenter. Her first lead movie role in A Star Is Born earned her a Best Actress nomination. She won Best Original Song for “Shallow” from the film. Her first Oscar nomination came in 2016 for “‘Til It Happens to You,” which she wrote with Diane Warren for the documentary The Hunting Ground.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz can now be seen in the first blockbuster hit of 2022, The Batman. She plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman (the same character she voiced in The LEGO Batman Movie), opposite Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Kravitz played Bonnie Carlson in HBO’s Big Little Lies and starred in Hulu’s short-lived High Fidelity series.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock might not have any Oscar nominations, but the four-time Emmy winner does have Oscars experience. He hosted the 77th Oscars in 2005 and the 88th Oscars in 2016. Last year, Rock starred in Spiral. He recently filmed David O. Russell’s upcoming untitled movie.

Youn Yuh-Jung

Youn Yuh-Jung won Best Supporting Actress for Minari last year, so there is a good chance she will present Best Supporting Actor this year, per Oscars tradition. Youn’s career spans five decades and starred in several important South Korean films long before gaining international recognition for Minari. Her other credits include Woman of Fire, Be Strong Geum Soon, The Taste of Money, The Housemaid, Canola, and Dear My Friends. Her next project is Apple TV+’s Pachinko.