Keanu Reeves Surprises SDCC 2022 With 'John Wick Chapter 4' Trailer

Keanu Reeves crashed Collider's Directors on directing panel to premiere the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, Deadline reported. The film's director Chad Stahelski just happened to be participating as a panelist.

They both presented the Lionsgate movie's first trailer, appropriately titled John Wick, scheduled for release on March 24, 2023."Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here," said Reeves.

According to Stahelski and Reeves, the fourth installment will be set in five locations: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin, and Jordan.The trailer begins with Reeves' John Wick punching a roped pole. A voiceover asks John, "Have you thought about where this ends?" Action scenes occur in various countries, with John using samurai swords, guns, and nunchucks to fight off enemies.

"Are you ready, John?" Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King bellows."Yeah," Wick nonchalantly replies.

"Lot of nunchucks," Stahelski commented, "We just love nunchucks." Reeves joked,"I think you just like to torture your lead character."

Reeves appeared in a Comic-Con panel earlier in the day to discuss the future plans of his comic book series BRZRKR. The panel members announced that Netflix is developing a two-season anime for the project.

The series debuted from Boom Studios last year, featuring an immortal warrior named B who works for the US government, hoping to uncover a way of ending his unnaturally long life. Reeves is slated to star in the live-action movie and voice B in the anime series.

Additionally, the actor is collaborating with an unnamed New York Times bestselling author on a BRZRKR novel. Despite not being able to reveal the author, Reeves said they are one of his favorite writers and that he approached them specifically for the project. Random House will publish the BRZRKR novel.

"We met in Berlin, and it was really cool," Reeves told the panel. "They had read the comic, and they enjoyed it and they had a lot of questions and they were open and a curious. This will be a collaboration. He's been kind enough… oh, I said he, whoops..."