Justin Timberlake's 'Palmer' Movie: Where to Watch

Justin Timberlake made his return to acting with the Friday debut of his newest film, the Fisher Stevens-directed drama Palmer. The film serves as Timberlake's first on-screen role since 2017 and follows on the heels of his roles in the Oscar-nominated films The Social Network in 2010 and Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013, with fans eager to catch the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer’s on the screen yet again. But where and when can fans watch Palmer?

Thankfully, tuning into Timberlake's latest flick is as easy as plopping yourself down on your couch and grabbing your remote. The film is an Apple TV+ exclusive, meaning those wishing to watch Palmer simply need to download the Apple TV+ channel and create an account. The film officially arrived on the platform at 3 a.m. ET.

Directed by Stevens and written by Cheryl Guerriero, Palmer stars Timberlake as Eddie Palmer, a former high school football coach who is fresh out of prison after serving a 12-year stint behind bars. Hoping to rebuild his life, he returns to his small-town Louisiana home and moves in with his grandmother. As he attempts to put his life back together, he forms an unlikely bond with Sam, a gender-nonconforming 7-year-old boy whose mother skipped town, leaving him behind at the trailer she rents. Along with Timberlake, the film also stars Juno Temple and Ryder Allen.

The film has already drawn rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, earning a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73% tomatometer rating from critics. In their review for AMovieGuy.com, Leo Brady wrote, "Palmer wears its heart on its sleeve, telling a slow story of friendship, although predictable, it won't wow, but it might inspire." The Wrap's Elizabeth Weitzman wrote, "Palmer is, in every sense of the word, decent. It's familiar, and predictable, and a little bit hokey. But it's also genuinely moving and surprisingly memorable, thanks to its two leads."

While would-be subscribers can enjoy a free seven-day trial of the streaming service, once that trial period is up, a monthly subscription won’t put too big of a dent in your wallet. The streaming service costs just $4.99 per month, a slim price in comparison to fellow streaming services like Netflix and a fair price given Apple TV+'s impressive library, which includes hit shows like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso. Those who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.