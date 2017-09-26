The ‘Jurassic World’ Indominous Rex Almost Looked Very Different

Jurassic World dominated the box office in the summer of 2015, and the success came with a lot of help from the man-made dinosaur that captivated audiences in the film.

The Indominus Rex was created by the genetic engineers in Jurassic World. The scientists mixed together the DNA of multiple dinosaurs to build a spectacle that park visitors would love to see.

While the creature left movie-goers in awe, it almost looked drastically different.

Concept artist Ian Joyner shared a couple of his early designs for the new dinosaur online, and they didn’t look anything like the finished version. Rather than the sleek design of the dinosaur in the movie, this original concept had spikes coming from its skin, and a totally different color.

Instead of being grey, like the version of the Rex in the movie, this concept was a combination of yellow and blue. The blue stripes scrape down over its back, making it look much more dangerous than the one in the film.

This idea may have looked more intimidating, but it also looks a little less realistic than the dinosaur that appeared in the film.

Fans will hopefully get a chance to see the Indominus Rex again when Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom hits theaters in 2018.