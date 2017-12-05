Another ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ T-Rex Teaser Released

Another Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer tease was released on Monday with about seven second of new footage, including another shot of the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The new tease shows Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) opening a trailer to find a T-Rex inside. The reaction shot of the two looking at the beast is new, as is a close-up of the T-Rex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We then get the “This is gonna be awesome” line again from Owen.

After that, there’s another new shot of Owen standing next to the T-Rex’s eye. The eye suddenly moves, just before the teaser ends.

The full trailer will finally be released on Thursday, during the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game. By the time the trailer comes out, it will already be Friday in the U.K., which is why the first trailer tease said the trailer would be out that day.

The previous teasers have shown Owen telling Claire and a new character played by Justice Smith (Paper Towns) to run from a stampede of dinosaurs. There is also an explosion on Isla Nublar.

Fallen Kingdom was directed by J.A. Bayona, who previously directed A Monster Calls and The Impossible. The script was written by Colin Treverrow, who directed 2015’s Jurassic World, and Derek Connolly.

The film will also feature the return of Jeff Goldblum‘s Dr. Ian Malcolm character, who hasn’t been seen since The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). B.D. Wong, who played Dr. Henry Wu in Jurassic Park (1993) and World, is also back.

James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda and Rafe Spall also star.

Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22, 2018.

Photo credit: Universal