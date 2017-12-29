See ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ New Photo

Jurassic World fans are getting a Friday treat in the form of a new photo from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

One more for the weekend! We’ve got an exclusive new still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. https://t.co/pESsecpFhR pic.twitter.com/3XrieT1iqe — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 29, 2017

Empire Magazine released an exclusive still from the film set to release in June. In it, a large, scaly monster gives stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith the most evil of evil eyes.

Director J.A. Bayona tells Empire that the movie is action-packed and contains a pretty huge set piece.

“Fallen Kingdom stars with a massive action piece that feels like a James Bond prologue,” he said. “And in the centre there is the biggest set-piece ever done for a Jurassic movie.”

The plot sees Howard and Chris Pratt‘s characters this time trying to save the dinos from Islar Nublar, which turns out to have been a massive volcano that’s about to erupt.

The movie is full of returning characters — including fan favorite Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) — as well as some new dinos fans are dying to identify.

As for the much-anticipated trailer that was released earlier this month, it turns out fans weren’t exactly thrilled with it. From complaints of the trailer containing too many spoilers to some calling it straight up “stupid,” the two-minute preview didn’t elate its fans like the franchise may have hoped. However, most fans agreed that they’d still be in theaters on opening night.

Jurassic World raked in a revenue total of over one billion dollars, so the sequel certainly has big shoes to fill. Look for it in theaters on June 8.