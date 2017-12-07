First Look at Baby Velociraptor in New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Teaser

While fans eagerly await the arrival of Thursday’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer, they’re gifted with a first look at Baby Blue, a baby Velociraptor.

In a trailer teaser for the Jurassic World sequel, Chris Pratt‘s character Owen Grady can be seen interacting with a tiny Velociraptor he refers to as “Blue.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here I am with Blue,” Owen says in the trailer teaser while touching underneath her chin. “She’s displaying interest, concern… she’s remarkable.”

Other trailer teasers have given Jurassic fans a look at all kinds of dinosaurs, from Baby Blue to brand-new terrifying hybrid dinos.

We now know that the film is set several years after its predecessor, and that it sees the story return to Isla Nublar where a volcano threatens the lives of dinosaurs roaming free in the former tourist park.

Not only is Pratt’s character returning, but he and Bryce Dallas Howard‘s Claire Dearing will be working together to essentially prevent another dinosaur extinction.

“Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening. It’s complicated. When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on, but it’s not what you would necessarily expect,” Howard previously explained.

While fans were delighted to hear Pratt and Howard would be returning to the film franchise, the most exciting casting addition would have to be that of Jeff Goldblum returning as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Fans aren’t the only ones going wild for Goldblum’s return. JurassicWorld: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona told Geek Legacy, “I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm. After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

The film is also bringing back B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and welcomes franchise newcomer James Cromwell, who reportedly plays the late John Hammond’s former partner, as well.

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to debut on Thursday, and the film’s release date is scheduled for June 22.