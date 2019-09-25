‘Jurassic World 3’: Will ‘Park’ Characters Tim Murphy and Sister Lex Return?

Jurassic World 3 is proving to be a major reunion. On Tuesday, director Colin Trevorrow announced that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, all of whom starred in the 1993 blockbuster film that launched the franchise, would be reprising their roles for the third installment, begging the question if other notable stars from Jurassic Park, particularly Joseph Mazzello’s Tim Murphy and Ariana Richards’ Alexis “Lex” Murphy, could also return.

The actors, then just 8 and 12, played pivotal roles in the original film. The grandchildren of Dr. John Alfred Hammond, the CEO and creator of Jurassic Park and founder of InGen, they found themselves fighting for survival alongside the other characters once a power outage allows the dinosaurs to roam free. Using her tech savvy skills, Lex, at one moment in the film, managed to restart the park’s security systems.

While neither Mazzello nor Richards have commented on the possibility of their return, they have stepped back into the shoes of the Murphy siblings in the past. After rising to fame with their 1993 appearance, they both went on to appear in Jurassic Park‘s follow-up, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, in 1997.

Currently, however, there does not seem to be any discussion to bring either Mazzello or Richards’ characters back, though given the surprise announcement Tuesday night of their former co-stars’ returns, anything seems possible.

Fans are certainly hoping that there is room for a few more actors to reprise their former roles, Twitter flooded with comments urging for Mazzello and Richards to be added to the cast.

“You have to bring back Tim and Lex!!!!! They are part of the cast too,” one person tweeted shortly after the announcement of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum’s return. “If they aren’t back,I won’t go see it!!!Please, please bring them back!!!”

“No joke tho can [Jurassic World] bring back Tim & Lex?” another asked. “Make it make sense.”

“Cant wait to see this awesome film. The original crew is back in action. Wonder if Tim, Lex, & Billy are coming back, wrote a third.

“The original cast returns without [Ariana Richards] (Lex) and [Joeseph Mazzello] (Tim). So sad,” commented another.

Jurassic World 3 will see Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg returning as executive producers, while Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley produce. Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising, The Black Hole) penned the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow, working off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.