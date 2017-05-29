Jurassic World 2 Details Surface Online, Trailer Coming Soon

If you’re one of the fans pining for Jurassic World 2 to hurry up and get here, you’re definitely not alone. Fans all over the world have been anxiously anticipating the follow-up to 2015’s record-breaking dinosaur adventure.

The production of the film is currently heading from London to Hawaii, and there was a large party on Sunday night to celebrate. At the event, footage from the movie was shown, and some of the details regarding what was seen are starting to surface online.

One fan posted about the experience on Instagram, assuring others that their was indeed footage shown at the wrap party. This post contained some photos from the event, along with a look at the new logo, but nothing too spoiler-filled.

In addition to the fan posts, actress Danielle Pineda – a star of the film – took to Twitter to discuss the footage that was shown at the event. It was clear that this was the first time the actors had seen footage from the film, and Pineda said she was blown away by it.

Fans began asking the actress questions about the movie, her character, and the potential trailer. While she kept fairly candid, there were quite a few details she shared in the process.

When you look at the footage, it FEELS like the biggest movie ever made. It’s going to be VERY special. Trust me, and I hate EVERYTHING. — Daniella Pineda (@Maniella) May 28, 2017

Pineda teased that the new movie is much darker than the first Jurassic World, confirming what’s been revealed by director JA Bayona. She also stated that the sequel is a lot like the original Jurassic Park, saying that “The idea was to try and aim for the sensibility of the very first one.”

At one point, a fan asked Pineda if the trailer was on the way, and she simply responded, “Soon!” So, we likely won’t have to wait much longer to see the first teaser for Jurassic World 2, which is quite a relief.

The actress continued to tease a little more about her character in the movie, telling fans that “she’s very original” and definitely a “Bad ass”.

Jurassic World 2 is slated to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

