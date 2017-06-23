Classic ‘Jurassic Park’ Explorer Seen Heading To ‘Jurassic World 2’ Set

It looks like Jurassic World 2, now titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is going all-in on the nostalgia factor.

After announcing that Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm would be returning to the franchise in the film, it looks like Fallen Kingdom is getting another major piece of Jurassic Park history.

A couple of weeks ago, the iconic Jurassic Park Ford Explorer was seen on a skid, headed to the Jurassic World set in Hawaii, and photos have finally surfaced online.

Any fan of Jurassic Park will take one look and know that this Explorer is a major part of the franchise history. This is the same vehicle that gave Malcolm, Grant, and Ellie the tour of the park. It’s also the same one that appeared in the showdown with the T-Rex.

One of the classic vehicles made a brief, but important appearance in the first Jurassic World movie. If you recall, the two boys uncovered the vehicle while on the run from the Indominous Rex, and used to to stage their getaway.

There’s no telling how the Explorer will be used in Fallen Kingdom, but at least it will be included in the sequel.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is being directed by JA Bayona, and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and James Cromwell.

The film will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

