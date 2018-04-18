New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Released

As the premiere date for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom draws closer, a new trailer for the highly anticipated film has been released.

The new trailer is the movie’s third and final, giving fans even more details into the world of the newest addition to the Jurassic franchise.

The trailer shows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing embarking on a rescue mission of 11 species of dinosaurs — including Blue, a velociraptor who is the “last of her kind.”

During that rescue mission, Blue is shot while it looks like she might attack Owen. She’s flown back to the outside world where it appears she’s being used for genetic experimentation. We see plenty of shots of Owen fighting against a larger dinosaur while Blue fights to protect him.

“These creatures were here before us,” Jeff Goldblum’s character Ian Malcolm says. “And if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after. Welcome to Jurassic World.”

Prior to the new trailer dropping, a new poster was revealed Tuesday that features a vicious T-Rex trampling another dinosaur while a volcanic explosion erupts in the background and the cast hides behind one of the Gyrospheres.

A new tagline on the poster reads, “The park is gone,” which is a play on past taglines that read, “The park is open,” and “The park is closed.”

The second installment in the franchise revival has fans particularly excited, as Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role from the 1993 original. While the original Jurassic Park movies were made one-by-one, Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and co-wrote Fallen Kingdom, has said that the new Jurassic movies were planned as a trilogy from the beginning.

“I remember telling Steven [Spielberg] even while we were making the first movie, ‘This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here’s the end of the end.’ This is where we want to go,” Trevorrow explained in an interview around Christmas. “I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested.”

Trevorrow will also be returning to direct the forthcoming third film and is set to co-write alongside Emily Carmichael.

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” Trevorrow said in a statement. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. [Bayona] has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came on Dec. 7. It was released just days before Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi hit theaters, presumably to ensure that it would play before each screening of the movie and reach a massive audience.

The second trailer was actually an extended TV preview that aired during the Super Bowl in the beginning of February. It was only added to the Internet later, after it had made its maximum impact in the highly coveted spot.

The third trailer debuted directly online Wednesday but will most likely be seen by millions of moviegoers around the world in just nine days when Avengers: Infinity Wars finally premieres.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona, and it stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are returning in their respective roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.