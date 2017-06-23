‘Jurassic World 2’ Will Include Classic Franchise Dinosaur

While Jurassic World may have been a bit of a departure from the classic style of the Jurassic Park franchise, but it looks like the sequel will be returning to its roots.

Reel News Hawaii has stumbled across some photos from the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom set, and a Stegosaurus has been spotted.

The massive dinosaur was scene in one of the opening scenes of The Lost World in 1997. When Ian Malcolm and his crew first arrived on the island, they experienced a family of the creatures crossing a river in front of them.

The photos show a Stegosaurus on the back of a flat-bed truck, with a cloth draped over it. When looking at one of the people standing in front of it, it’s easy to see how enormous the creature actually is.

It’s grand in scale, but this dinosaur is fairly simple. The Stegosaurus is just a prop, or possibly a stand-in for CGI that will be added later. However, it’s definitely not animatronic, so don’t expect to see it up and walking around the island.

This discovery comes just after the revelations that Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm and the original Jurassic Park Explorers would also be in the film.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is being directed by JA Bayona, and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and James Cromwell.

The film will hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

