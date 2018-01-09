Watch 25th Anniversary Tribute to ‘Jurassic Park’

Jurassic Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and to celebrate producers of the film have created a video montage of some of the film’s best scenes.

Welcome to Jurassic Park. Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the film by recreating & reliving your favorite scenes.

Enter Now: https://t.co/uJxr5DwaE6 #JurassicPark25 pic.twitter.com/O1lZlgIFJG — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) January 5, 2018

All the classic ones are in there too, from Nedry being attacked by a dilophosaurus, to the raptors stalking Tim and Lex in the kitchen, to the raptors attacking Muldoon.

Suffice to say, there are a lot of great dino attacks in the clip.

The anniversary of the groundbreaking film just so happens to fall on the same year as the newest edition in the franchise will release, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are returning in their respective roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

However, the most exciting casting addition would have to be that of Jeff Goldblum returning as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Regarding Goldblum’s return to the franchise Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona said, “I had to overcome the impact of being in front of Ian Malcolm. After so many years, Jeff Goldblum was in front of a camera again talking about dinosaurs!”

The film is also set to bring back B.D. Wong to reprise his role as Dr. Henry Wu, and welcomes franchise newcomer James Cromwell, who reportedly plays the late John Hammond’s former partner, as well.

Additionally, we know that this new film is set at least several years after the events of Jurassic World, and that it sees the story return to Isla Nublar where a volcano threatens the lives of dinosaurs roaming free in the former tourist park.

“Claire’s founded an organization, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they’re finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening. It’s complicated. When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on, but it’s not what you would necessarily expect,” Howard previously explained.