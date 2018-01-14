‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Leading MLK Weekend Box Office Totals

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is still roaring at the box office in its fourth weekend in theaters as Deadline reports the film will bring in an additional $34.3 million to its domestic total.

If those numbers stand the action comedy will have generated $291 million domestically. It would need to make only $13.4 million more to surpass Skyfall’s domestic total, the largest of any Sony film outside of the Spider-Man franchise.

This marks the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart film’s fourth week at the box office, holding back a number of new films hitting theaters.

Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Post, is slotted to earn $22.2 million at second place at the box office. That, combined with the expectation that 20th Century Fox’s musical The Greatest Showman is expected to break $100 million has the studio over the moon.

“Moviegoers are discovering this movie. It took them a while. It shows the power of the theatrical experience when people get behind a movie,” said Chris Aronson, 20th Century Fox distribution boss. “We had some kindling at the beginning for the movie, but now we have a bonfire going.”

Liam Neeson’s latest action thriller The Commuter came in third place with $16 million, beating out fellow newcomers Proud Mary and Paddington 2.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle marks a big win for former pro wrestler and action star Johnson, though the film still has a long way to go if it wants to break Johnson’s highest earning domestic film in Furious 7 at $353 million.

The movie also marks the second biggest domestic box office earner for Hart, though just like Johnson it’ll be a hard task to break his top earner in The Secret Life of Pets at $368 million.

The original Jumanji film, starring the late Robin Williams, grossed $262 million in worldwide ticket sales back in 1995, according to Box Office Mojo.