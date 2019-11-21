‘Jumanji: The Next Level’: First Reactions Are In

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters next month, and we now have some of the first reactions to the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. The movie is already being screened for critics and journalists, many of whom had a lot of positive comments about the new film.

“Just came out of the #Jumanji The Next Level screening! Super fun, higher stakes, more emotional moments,” WatchMojo’s Rebecca Brayton tweeted. “For me, the first one belonged to @jackblack; this one is @KevinHart4real’s. But everyone was stellar as always. Also, great surprises in store!”

“Jumanji’s sequel The Next Level does what few sequels can do… make a movie that’s just as good, if not better than the first,” Geek Bomb founder Maude Garrett offered. “They kept what was fun and built on it, with hilarious changes that left me laughing out loud often. Worth seeing Jumanji: The Next Level!”

“Body swap movies are the greatest – especially a body swap movie with an A+ ensemble like #JumanjiTheNextLevel,” added Collider’s Perri Nemiroff. “The action is fun but I could watch Johnson, Hart, Gillan and Black play with that format for hours. And now with Awkwafina too! Such a great addition to the group!”

“The new #JumanjiTheNextLevel has some huge surprises and introduces a LOT of story that’s fun to explore,” Cinema Blend’s Sean O’Connell wrote. “The best reason to go back into the game? @KevinHart4real channeling Danny Glover. That joke kept making me laugh long and hard!”

Me when I experience #JumanjiTheNextLevel being more fun and more thrilling than I could have hoped for 🤩 Wow is right! #Jumanji @jumanjimovie I love this franchise pic.twitter.com/KWMi7BlOfq — Lil Taki 🔥💃🏽 (@Natashalexis_) November 20, 2019

Jumanji: The Next Level reunites the cast of Welcome to the Jungle — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas — and adds Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Awkwafina.

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters on Dec. 13.

