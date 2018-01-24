Sony Chief Wants ‘Jumanji’ Sequel to Open Against ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s unexpected levels of success have Sony Pictures feeling confident enough to open against one of the biggest titles in film.

A new report from The Wall Street Journal indicates Sony chief Tom Rothman is hoping to open the sequel to Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle against Star Wars: Episode IX in 2019. A sequel has yet to earn a green light from the studio but after raking in more than $771 million worldwide, topping Star Wars: The Last Jedi for the top box office spot over New Year’s weekend, and keeping it for four consecutive weekends, the sequel’s outlook is good.

While it is unlikely Sony will align the next Jumanji film directly with Star Wars: Episode IX, a holiday release would put the comedic adventure flick in the same window as the Skywalker saga’s concluding tale. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was quick to fizzle out at the box office, dropping significantly week to week, and was playing in theaters for two weeks prior to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s release.

Technically, another Jumanji film would give the title a trilogy status. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle picked up where 1995’s Robin Williams-starring Jumanji left off.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is now playing in theaters.