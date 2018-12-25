Jordan Peele Releases Creepy First Trailer for ‘Get Out’ Follow-up ‘Us’

Jordan Peele released the first trailer for his new horror film Us on Christmas morning.

Peele’s follow up to Get Out looks to be even creepier than his directorial debut. He posted the trailer for Us on Tuesday morning as what is perhaps the scariest gift his fans will get this year.

It shows Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke in the lead roles, playing a married couple on a family vacation. Their idyllic lake-side fun is interrupted by a mysterious other family that looks identical to them, yet behaves like any other horror movie monster.

“It’s us,” says the family’s youngest son, played by Evan Alex.

The trailer shares the same spooky, surreal tone as Peele’s first movie, yet it has a more supernatural horror feel. The director has been promising a trailer for weeks, and now that it is here he is letting it speak for itself.

“Here we go,” he tweeted. Peele added the hashtags “Watch Yourself” and “Us Movie,” both of which came with an emoji of golden scissors much like the ones in the trailer. The poster features the strange shears as well.

“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology,” Peele said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”

He added that the “monsters” in Us are also known as “the Tethered.”

In addition to Duke and Nyong’o, Us stars Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker. They seem to play another family that the main characters are on vacation with, relaxing on the beach and encouraging Duke and Nyong’o’s characters to lose their inhibitions.

“I think it’s vodka o’clock,” Moss says at one point.

On top of the trailer, Peele announced that tickets for Us went on sale on Tuesday. The movie hits theaters in March, but the holiday and the gift money many people are undoubtedly enjoying gives them a chance to get their admission in advance.

Expectations are high for Us after the massive success of Peele‘s last film. Get Out was one of the biggest break-out movies of 2017. It won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay — written by Peele — and it was nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

The success propelled Peele out of the small world of comedy and into the mainstream. In addition to Us, Peele has been hard at work on CBS’ upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone. Peele is the host of the show as well as the executive producer.



Us comes to theaters everywhere on March 15, 2019.