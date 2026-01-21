Johnny Knoxville Shares Sad News About His Role in Next ‘Jackass’

While there is thankfully another Jackass movie on the way to delight and gross us all out in equal measure, Johnny Knoxville revealed some sad news on a recent podcast.

In an episode of Syndicate X Library, the series’ co-creator and most famous star revealed he’ll be taking a reduced role in the upcoming fifth movie because he’s got “too many concussions” since beginning the series all the way back in 2000.

“I can’t do anything where I can get another concussion,” he said. “[I’m] way over my limit for concussions, but I don’t care about anything else. I just can’t get hit in the head anymore… but a lot of other guys can.”

Don’t expect Knoxville to stay on the sidelines, though.

“[The stunts are] so fun,” he said. “They’re pure hell for the cast, but they’re a lot of fun for me. They’re having fun too. So, I’m very excited about that.”

Of course, this could all just be a marketing gimmick. Fans of the series likely remember that Knoxville expressed similar beliefs prior to the release of the last movie, 2022’s Jackass Forever—only to end up performing a failed “magic trick” stunt where he was run over by a bull and was subsequently taken to the hospital on camera, ending up with a broken wrist, broken ribs, a concussion and a brain hemorrhage.

Asked how many times he’s been to the ER in his stunt career, Knoxville didn’t have an answer.

“I should have stayed in school. Maybe things would have turned out differently for me. I could have named how many times I’ve been to the ER,” he said.

The untitled fifth Jackass movie will hit theaters on June 26. In the meantime, if you want to watch the failed bull stunt from Jackass Forever that put Knoxville out of commission for the rest of the film, look below.