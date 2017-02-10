'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' Trailer Released

The official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is finally here, showing the reluctant assassin back in action.

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick, though he finds himself in a more dire situation than ever before. Cut off from his resources, Wick must go into a more survivalist mode than we have seen in the last two movies. In the past, no matter what he was up against, he could arm himself to his heart's content using those strange gold coins, and re-up when necessary.

Still on the run after the assassination of Santino and ex-communicated from all Continental services, Wick fights to escape New York City. Much like the promo hinted at, he's been given a one-hour head start to get out of the city.

Now, Wick is short on options. The slim-fitting suits with Kevlar panels stitched in are gone, and Wick's seemingly superhuman skills are stretched to their absolute breaking point. Still, while he may be exiled from his community, it looks like there may be some friends still willing to help Wick out, as long as no one else sees them do it.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum comes from the same writer and director as the last two films — Derek Kolstad and Chad Stahelski, respectively. The two saw massive success with the new action franchise, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to Reeves as the so-called Baba Yaga, returning cast members include Ian McShane as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Charon.

New cast members are joining up as well, including Halle Berry as the mysterious Sofia, and Jason Mantzoukas as the "Tick Tock Man." Back in November, Common told Coming Soon that he would not be returning as Wick's rival from Chapter 2, Cassian.

This will be the first film in the franchise to have a subtitle. As Reeves explained to Coming Soon, Parabellum comes from an old Latin adage: "Si vis pacem, para bellum," meaning, "if you want peace, prepare for war." The catchphrase is fitting for Wick's story arc, and even hints that his story may end in this movie, making it a self-contained trilogy.

However, there are vague plans at Lionsgate to keep the John Wick mythos alive. The company may be considering spin-off films, crossovers and even a television series centered around the strange neo-noir world established in John Wick. Whether the man himself will be a part of it is another question.



John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019.