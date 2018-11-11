‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Will Not Feature Common’s Character

At least one fan-favorite character will not be returning for the third installment of John Wick: Cassian, played by Common.

Common — whose real name is Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn — played one of the most distinctive roles in John Wick: Chapter 2. He was a hit man nearly on par with John Wick (Keanu Reeves) himself, and he gave the so-called Baba Yaga a run for his money. However, in a new interview with ComingSoon.net, he told an interviewer that he is not actually returning to the franchise.

“I’m not in the third part, but I could say that I really loved being a part of John Wick 2 and it was an amazing experience,” Common said. “Working with Keanu and Chad, they’re just phenomenal. Challenged and really passionate about the stuff, and I can say that three is going to be incredible, though, I’ll tell you that much.”

Common added that, while he is not going to in the cast himself, he knows “it’s going to be great.”

The upcoming movie may be called either John Wick: Chapter 3 or John Wick 3: Parabellum, depending on which source you trust. Many assume the movie will follow its’ predecessors formats, though Reeves himself seemed confident that it would be called Parabellum during his own interview with ComingSoon.net.

Reeves said that the title means “prepare for war. It’s part of that famous sentence, ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum,’ which translates as, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war.’”

John Wick is certainly in for war when he returns to theaters this spring. The reluctant hit man left off his last movie on a massive cliffhanger, having been expelled from the secret society of assassins after breaking its code. He took a life within the walls of the Continental Hotel, meaning that every killer in the underground is now looking for him, and the massive bounty on his head.

While it is only six months away, few details about the movie have been released so far. We know that both Lawrence Fishburne and Ian McShane will reprise their roles, even if Common will not. In addition, the movie is adding Halle Berry to the franchise, though we still do not know whether she is a friend or a foe.



John Wick 3 has been filming in New York City and Montreal for much of 2018. A few clips from set have leaked, showing a massive brawl in Grand Central Station and at least one horseback chase through the city streets. For the full rundown, however, fans will need to show up on May 17, 2019, when it hits theaters.