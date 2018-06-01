‘John Wick 3’ Set Video Shows Major Character Death Scene

John Wick: Chapter 3 is currently filming, and a new video from the set appears to show the death scene of a major character.

Warning: Potential Spoilers Below

In the clip that was discovered on Instagram, a group of actors from the film can be seen standing on rooftop filming a scene.

One of those actors is Laurence Fishburne, who plays The Bowery King in the film franchise.

As the scene progresses, Fishburne can be seen releasing a white dove and then being attacked by a knife-weilding assassin. While it is not confirmed, the nature of the attack — which appears to be slashes to the face and torso — seems to suggest this could be the end of the road for Fishburne in the John Wick series.

While the faces of the other actors in the scene are more difficult to make out, the assassin that attacks Fishburne appears to be Mark Dacascos (Double Dragon, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who plays a character named Zero.

Another actor in the scene — standing behind Fishburne while holding an umbrella — looks to possibly be Asia Kate Dillon, who is most recognizable as Brandy from Orange is the New Black, but also stars on Showtime’s Billions as Taylor Mason. Dillon is playing a character named The Adjudicator.

While little is known about the characters played by Dacascos and Dillon, this scene would seem to suggest that they will be adversaries of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, considering that Fishburne’s Bowery King is somewhat of an ally to the retired hitman.

In addition to Dillon and Dacascos, John Wick: Chapter 3 also adds Anjelica Huston and Jason Mantzoukas (The League, The Disaster Artist) to the cast.

Huston is an iconic actress who has starred in films such as The Witches, The Royal Tenenbaums, and the Addams Family franchise. She will playing a character named The Director.

It was also recently announced that Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is joining the cast of the the installment of the John Wick series as well. Berry shared the news in an Instagram post, revealing a photo of a card that reads, “See you in a year, Mr. Wick.”

There is no word at this time on what Berry’s role in the film will be, but a post shared by both the films Twitter account and the actress suggested that her character will be named Sofia.