A new John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer has been revealed ahead of the movie’s upcoming May release.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum sees Keanu Reeves return to the title character he made a household name out of with the first two films.

Returning from the previous films along with Reeves are stars, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bridget Moynahan, John Leguizamo, Ruby Rose, and Laurence Fishburne. Newcomers this outing include Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“Still on the run following his assassination of Santino D’Antonio in The Continental, and with a $14 million global contract on him, John Wick (Reeves) is banned from every Continental service, which forces him to fight his way out of New York City with the help of a hitwoman (Berry) who still trusts him,” a description of the film reads.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski, both of whom wrote and directed the first two John Wick films, respectively.

In December, Stahelski sat down with EW and spoke about the series, revealing that even though the third movie has yet to be released, he and Reeves already have “ideas” for more installments.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days,” he shared.

“I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out,” Stahelski added.

Beyond the film series, a John Wick Universe TV series is also in the works at Starz. Titled The Continental, the series will revolve around “the hotel safe-haven for hitmen and assassins” that is featured in the movies.

“This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said of the series. “The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is scheduled to open in theaters on May 17.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate