John Singleton, Director of ‘Boyz n the Hood’ and ‘Fast & Furious,’ Now in a Coma After Stroke

Filmmaker John Singleton is reportedly in a coma after suffering a stroke on April 17, with his health situation more dire than his family previously revealed.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Boyz N The Hood director’s mother, Shelia Ward, asked a judge to name her temporary conservator because he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter.”

Ward said Singleton, 51, was working on several business projects at the time he suffered his stroke and was poised to sign a “lucrative business agreement.” Ward is seeking to handle her son’s business affairs and execute a settlement agreement.

TMZ reports the 2 Fast 2 Furious director had no medical directives, which is why his mother is seeking conservatorship.

On Saturday, B. Scott’s blog reported that Singleton suffered a stroke last week. After the reports surfaced, his family issued a statement, confirming the producer was now in an intensive care unit.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” the statement read. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

TMZ previously reported that Singleton checked himself in to a hospital after feeling weakness in his leg. He recently came back from a trip to Costa Rica, and the plane flight might have “triggered the medical emergency.”

Singleton has been one of Hollywood’s busiest filmmakers since he shot to fame for writing and directing Boyz N The Hood in 1991. The film turned actors Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Nia Long and Regina King into stars. Singleton was nominated for the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscars. He was only 23 when he directed the film, making him the youngest director nominated for the Best Director Oscar. He was also the first African American nominated in the category.

Singleton went on to direct the 2000 Shaft remake, the second Fast & Furious movie, Four Brothers and Abduction. More recently, he helmed episodes of Empire and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He also co-created FX’s Snowfall, which was renewed for a third season.

He also produced several films, including Hustle & Flow and Black Snake Moan.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images