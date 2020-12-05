'Jingle All the Way' Viewers Fuming After TBS Broadcast Cuts out Ending
Jingle All the Way aired on TBS Friday night, but fans were not left with their usual sense of holiday cheer. While fans of the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger Christmas movie were enamored with the climax of the movie, it abruptly ended. As protagonist Howard Langston (Schwarzenegger) jetted off as into the sky as Turbo-Man, the credits rolled, cutting off the last few minutes of the movie.
Even though it's a beloved film many had already seen before, lovers of the 1996 movie — directed by Brian Levant and written by Randy Kornfield — were irked. They just wanted to see the film in its full glory. Plus, there was the chance someone was taking in Jingle All the Way for the first time and might have not have been satisfied with the abrupt conclusion. Scroll through to see how the broadcast ended and what TBS viewers are saying about the controversial edit.
prevnext
Yo @TBSNetwork WTF! Yall just skipped the whole ending of Jingle All the Way... why? The credits roll right after @Schwarzenegger takes off as #turboman #xmasmovies pic.twitter.com/7BvRSyAyok— Matt Loredo (@loredoson) December 5, 2020
prevnext
Was anyone else just watching jingle all the way on TBS? They just didn’t show like the last 15 minutes of the movie lol— matt (@matt07578761) December 5, 2020
prevnext
Did TBS just end Jingle All the Way before the movie actually ended!? What!? Shame on you. @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/D1dNGCGBZc— Mr. Power (@cpowerfitness) December 5, 2020
prevnext
@TBSNetwork lol thanks TBS. I spent the last 2 hours watching jingle all the way and you cut it off 15 minutes before the ending of the movie!!!! Absolutely ridiculous.— Vic (@vicccki_c) December 5, 2020
prevnext
That moment when you see #JingleAllTheWay trending and you find out it's because TBS didn't show Jingle All The Way all the way through! pic.twitter.com/BNZNQU9d40— Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) December 5, 2020
prevnext
watching jingle all the way on tbs and it ran the credits ten minutes before the movie was fucking over???— jess (@finfanjess) December 5, 2020
prevnext
Air the last ten minutes of Jingle All The Way! pic.twitter.com/GeRdVjwSGz— Mindd Kidzag (@MinddKidzag) December 5, 2020
prev
TBS just just cut that shit off and went full on Netflix with Arnold and Jingle All The Way
*Are You Still Watching?* pic.twitter.com/JyJ6cMFDvO— VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla) December 5, 2020