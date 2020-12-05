Jingle All the Way aired on TBS Friday night, but fans were not left with their usual sense of holiday cheer. While fans of the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger Christmas movie were enamored with the climax of the movie, it abruptly ended. As protagonist Howard Langston (Schwarzenegger) jetted off as into the sky as Turbo-Man, the credits rolled, cutting off the last few minutes of the movie.

Even though it's a beloved film many had already seen before, lovers of the 1996 movie — directed by Brian Levant and written by Randy Kornfield — were irked. They just wanted to see the film in its full glory. Plus, there was the chance someone was taking in Jingle All the Way for the first time and might have not have been satisfied with the abrupt conclusion. Scroll through to see how the broadcast ended and what TBS viewers are saying about the controversial edit.