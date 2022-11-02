Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Movie Adele Warned Her Not to Do

Jennifer Lawrence's career has had plenty of twists and turns. At a time when it seemed like she was the biggest movie star in the world, she appeared in several duds that forced her to rethink where she wanted her career to go. One of those duds was the 2016 sci-fi movie Passengers, which even singer Adele warned her not to do.

After Lawrence finished The Hunger Games in 2015, she made a series of movies that failed. Joy wasn't as popular as her other two David O. Russell collaborations, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. X-Men: Apocalypse was widely panned despite its financial success. "I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here," Lawrence recalled of this time in her career in a New York Times profile. "Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'"

One movie from this period that made her feel this way was Passengers. There were high hopes for the romance, as it paired her with Chris Pratt. The two played passengers of an interstellar spacecraft who wake up 90 years before they are supposed to. It was a flop, derailing The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum's feature film career, and earned negative reviews.

"Adele told me not to do it," Lawrence, 32, recalled. "She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her."

After Passengers, Lawrence's career continued to go all over the place. She worked with Darren Aronofsky on Mother!, a movie that still divides audiences. Next up was Red Sparrow, a spy thriller that she hoped would prove she could lead an adult action movie after The Hunger Games, but it was a disappointment. Dark Phoenix, her last X-Men movie, also bombed.

Things are looking up for her though. Last year, she was in Adam McKay's star-studded Netflix satire Don't Look Up, which was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. This year, she stars in Causeway, an Apple TV+ movie that has earned acclaim for her performance as a soldier struggling to adjust to life at home. Causeway also earned Lawrence her first producing credit.

"It felt so personal, almost like diary entries, that it didn't feel safe," Lawrence said of the movie, which is set in New Orleans. She connected with her character's difficult relationship with her mother, played by Linda Emond. "My mom and I have been through so much, as mothers and daughters do," Lawrence told the Times. "But I feel really lucky to be able to have a job where I can actually take certain scars and turn them into something that's tremendously healing."

Causeway premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and began a limited theatrical release on Oct. 28. It will be released on Apple TV+ Friday. Lawrence is also working on No Hard Feelings, a comedy Sony will release in June 2023.