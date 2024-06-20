Donald Sutherland Dead: Legendary 'MASH' and 'Hunger Games' Actor Was 88
'The Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland, father to Keifer Sutherland, has passed away.
Legendary actor Donald Sutherland, father of Keifer Sutherland, has died. He was 88. The beloved Hollywood star — known for M*A*S*H and The Hunger Games, among many other films and TV shows — reportedly died in Miami, Florida on Thursday, June 20, after a long illness, according to Variety.
No specific funeral arrangements have been shared, but Variety has reported that Sutherland's family will hold a private celebration of life memorial.
Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.
This story is developing....
Trending Now:
-
1Singer Found Dead at Tennessee Rest Stop After Being Reported Missing: Terri Lynn Kathey Was 71
-
2Stand-Up Comedian Dies After Cancer and Crohn's Disease Diagnoses: Hiram Kasten Was 71
-
3Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma
-
4Best McDonald's Secret Menu Items You Need to Order
-
5Marge Simpson Voice Actress Nancy MacKenzie Has Died