Donald Sutherland Dead: Legendary 'MASH' and 'Hunger Games' Actor Was 88

'The Hunger Games' actor Donald Sutherland, father to Keifer Sutherland, has passed away.

Legendary actor Donald Sutherland, father of Keifer Sutherland, has died. He was 88. The beloved Hollywood star — known for M*A*S*H and The Hunger Games, among many other films and TV shows — reportedly died in Miami, Florida on Thursday, June 20, after a long illness, according to Variety.

No specific funeral arrangements have been shared, but Variety has reported that Sutherland's family will hold a private celebration of life memorial.

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.

(Photo: Nicolas Liponne/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This story is developing....