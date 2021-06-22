'Jaws' Reboot Not Happening as Long as Steven Spielberg Has a Say

✖

There won't be another Jaws movie if Steven Spielberg has any say in the matter. As the prolific director's Amblin Partners strikes a deal with Netflix to make cinematic magic, Spielberg fans are itching to learn what's to come of the new relationship. Unfortunately for Jaws fans, Deadline reports one film they won't see is the rumored Jaws reboot. Universal Studios allegedly brought up the subject, with Spielberg attached as a producer, but the director gave a quick and absolute no.

The new deal with Netflix (which will co-exist alongside Amblin's deal with Universal) came as a surprise to many in the film industry, especially considering Spielberg's stance on the streaming industry and its effect on the traditional movie theater experience. The director's team denies he ever said anything against the streamer. In fact, the two entities have been working together for a while in some capacity. Netflix released the Amblin Partners produced film, The Trial of the Chicago 7 last year, which earned a few Academy Award nominations.

Amblin Partners chairman Spielberg said in a statement on Monday: “At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways. This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team.”

Netflix's Ted Sarandos called recognized the director's work, calling him “a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening. We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history.”

Amblin Partners CEO, Jeff Small said, “by deepening our ties with Netflix via this new film partnership, we are building on what has for many years been an incredibly successful working relationship in both television and film. The global platform they’ve built — with more than 200 million members — speaks for itself, and we’re extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work closely with Scott and his amazing team to deliver Amblin’s iconic brand of storytelling to the Netflix audience.”