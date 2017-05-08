Jason Momoa’s The Bad Batch Gets a Release Date

Jason Momoa‘s The Bad Batch has earned a summer 2017 release date.

Ahead of his efforts as Aquaman in Justice League, Momoa will star in The Bad Batch on June 23, 2017. The former Game of Thrones star is joined in The Bad Batch by Suki Waterhouse (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Giovani Ribisi (Ted, Sneaky Pete), and Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix trilogy).

The Bad Batch follows Arlen (Waterhouse) after she’s left in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilization. While trying to navigate the unforgiving landscape, Arlen is captured by a savage band of cannibals led by the mysterious Miami Man (Momoa). With her life on the line, she makes her way to The Dream (Reeves). As she adjusts to life in ‘the bad batch’ Arlen discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who’s standing next to you.

The film is written and directed by Ana Lil Amirpour, who is best known for her work on A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and A Little Suicide.

Glowing reviews have already surfaced for the film, with The Hollywood Report calling The Bad Batch a “hallucinogenic” film and RogerEbert.com calling it “exhilarating.”

Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones despite bowing out of the series earlier than many fans were ready for. Following The Bad Batch, the actor will join Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Era Miller and Ray Fisher for Justice League where he will take on the role of Aquaman ahead of his standalone super hero film titled after the hero in late 2018.

Reeves recently found box office success once again with his pair of John Wick films which see him play a retired secret agent with more than enough skills to dispatch the most threatening of enemies. Ribisi’s recent work includes the TV series Sneaky Pete and Papa Hemingway in Cuba. Still, many casual moviegoers will remember him for the come and go appearances as Frank Buffay Jr, on Friends.

Suki Waterhouse starred in 2016’s Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, in addition to her best known appearances in Love, Rosie and Divergent: Insurgent.