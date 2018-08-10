James Bond Producer Reveals Idris Elba Has Been Considered to Play 007

Will fans finally get to see Idris Elba as James Bond? After many years of demand for the Luther star to slip into a tuxedo as everyone’s favorite spy, it looks like the the door has been left open for Elba to potentially succeed the current 007, Daniel Craig.

In a report from U.K. publication The Daily Star, director Antoine Fuqua says that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli believes it’s time to bring in some diversity to the role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the unconfirmed report, Broccoli said that “it is time” for James Bond to be played by a black actor, adding that she’s certain “it will happen eventually.”

“Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that,” she reportedly said.

If Elba pursues the role, it would have to be for the next Bond movie, as the one due out next year stars Craig.

“It would be such an honor,” Elba told CNN in 2014 of potentially playing the role. “I mean what do we have to do here? We have to wear beautiful suits, drive nice cars, chase bad guys and date beautiful women? I dunno, sounds good to me.”

He also tweeted in 2014 about the potential role.

“Isn’t 007 supposed to be handsome? Glad you think I’ve got a shot! Happy New year people,” Elba wrote alongside a goofy selfie.

Isn’t 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I’ve got a shot! Happy New year people. pic.twitter.com/3g9lAl2Uo3 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) December 27, 2014

Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan told the Radio Times in 2015 that he thought Elba would make a good Bond (although he threw support behind Tom Hardy in June 2018).

Production on the upcoming 25th installment of the James Bond franchise is set to begin in December, Broccoli and EON Productions’ Michael G. Wilson told The Guardian earlier this summer.

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th installment of the franchise,” they said. “We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

Craig has played the iconic spy in four straight Bond films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

It sounds like the upcoming film will be Craig’s last, as he told TimeOut in 2015 that playing Bond was “a drag.”

“The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that,” Craig explained. “You have to be bothered about how you’re looking. It’s a struggle. I know that how Bond wears a suit and walks into a room is important. But as an actor I don’t want to give a f— about what I look like! So I have to play with both things. In a way that works, as that’s Bond: he looks good and he doesn’t give a f— what you think he looks like!”

He added that he couldn’t imagine doing another Bond movie so soon after his last outing in 2015’s Spectre.

“Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” the 50-year-old said. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

But he seemed to change his tune in 2017 when he told Stephen Colbert that he would play the spy once again.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note,” he said. “I can’t wait.”