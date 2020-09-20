James Bond Fans Weigh In on Rumor Tom Hardy Will Replace Daniel Craig Following ‘No Time to Die’
No Time To Die will be the last James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, and there has been speculation about who will replace him for years. One name that has come up frequently is Tom Hardy, the actor best known for his roles in Mad Max Fury Road, The Dark Knight Rises, and Venom and his Oscar-nominated performance in The Revenant. Hardy's name came up again in a fresh rumor Friday. The rumor sparked plenty of debate among 007 fans, and some skeptical responses from others.
The rumor came from The Vulcan Reporter, which claims Hardy was offered the part in June after doing an audition. Producers planned to announce Hardy as the next Bond in November, but that is now the same month when No Time To Die hits theaters. So, Hardy will allegedly be named the new Bond in 2021, according to the site. No Time To Die was originally supposed to come out in April, but it has since been delayed. The movie is now scheduled for release on Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.
Of course, this is not the first time Hardy has been linked to Bond. Back on April 1, 2018, Hardy laughed off a tabloid report that he was already cast as Craig's replacement. "Dammit I was in my tux and on the runway," Hardy wrote on Instagram, referencing the photo of him wearing a tuxedo the tabloid used.
I'll take this with a pinch of salt... Hardy is a great actor, but Bond? I don't know 🤷♂️— John Matrix (@LesF80) September 19, 2020
In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, Hardy said he would lose a chance to play Bond if he publicly discussed it. However, Hardy did suggest Christopher Nolan, his director on The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk, would be a good fit for the Bond franchise. "You know, there's a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you're automatically out of the race. So I can't possibly comment on that one," Hardy said at the time. "If I mention it, it's gone."
I welcome the idea of Tom Hardy as James Bond. it's time to bring this energy to the role pic.twitter.com/8cOiOjxbac— Gideon Covenweld (@whitneyarner) September 19, 2020
No Time to Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American director to work on a James Bond movie. It is Craig's fifth time playing 007, and it also features the return of Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Jeffey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. Rami Malek and Ana de Armas also star.
Tom Hardy as James Bond? I would like to see it. pic.twitter.com/GQj97lUK4Z— terry (@sherlockify) September 19, 2020
I’ve heard a rumor about Tom Hardy as James Bond and I’m totally on board with this. And I would love to see this happen tbh. pic.twitter.com/L8eEkEpodY— scooby ☕️ (@callme_scooby) September 20, 2020
Tom Hardy as the next Bond is perfect. Mix a little Bronson with Inception's Eames? Goddamn am I here for it.— Devin (@milkshks) September 19, 2020
Look I’m going to be honest, I’m a little bit excited about Tom Hardy potentially being the next James Bond, but also disappointed that it’s not going to be Idris Elba as 007. Ive been pushing and arguing this for about 10 years now.— JD Kelly (@db3rdand11) September 19, 2020