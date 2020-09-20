James Bond Fans Weigh In on Rumor Tom Hardy Will Replace Daniel Craig Following ‘No Time to Die’

No Time To Die will be the last James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, and there has been speculation about who will replace him for years. One name that has come up frequently is Tom Hardy, the actor best known for his roles in Mad Max Fury Road, The Dark Knight Rises, and Venom and his Oscar-nominated performance in The Revenant. Hardy's name came up again in a fresh rumor Friday. The rumor sparked plenty of debate among 007 fans, and some skeptical responses from others.

The rumor came from The Vulcan Reporter, which claims Hardy was offered the part in June after doing an audition. Producers planned to announce Hardy as the next Bond in November, but that is now the same month when No Time To Die hits theaters. So, Hardy will allegedly be named the new Bond in 2021, according to the site. No Time To Die was originally supposed to come out in April, but it has since been delayed. The movie is now scheduled for release on Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.

Of course, this is not the first time Hardy has been linked to Bond. Back on April 1, 2018, Hardy laughed off a tabloid report that he was already cast as Craig's replacement. "Dammit I was in my tux and on the runway," Hardy wrote on Instagram, referencing the photo of him wearing a tuxedo the tabloid used.