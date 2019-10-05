Jame Bond: First ‘No Time to Die’ Poster Revealed, Features Daniel Craig Back in Action

James Bond is back in a newly-released poster for No Time to Die. The upcoming movie marks the 25th in the 007 franchise, and the fifth featuring Craig. After a long and confusing production, the poster dropped on Saturday morning.

The new poster shows Bond in a tuxedo as ever, wearing his usual shrewd expression. Craig walks in front of a badly chipped concrete wall, painted turquoise but faded in places. To his back is an iron gate, nothing but mysterious darkness behind that.

The poster has the title over Craig’s body in large white lettering, and the 007 logo in smaller gold. At the bottom is the release date — April 2020.

No Time to Die is expected to be Craig’s last time playing the iconic spy. The actor had previously said he wanted to leave the franchise behind, but he was drawn back in for this final film. According to the film’s official synopsis, his character is in a similar position.

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica,” it reads. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Beyond his rumored disdain for the franchise, Craig suffered an injury on set as well that slowed production down. According to a report by Variety back in May, Craig slipped and fell while sprinting for a heavy action scene, twisting his ankle and taking quite a while to recover. He flew from the set in Jamaica back to the U.S. for X-rays, but eventually he got back to work.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who co-wrote the script along with Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. An earlier draft came from Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Other cast members are returning to the movie as well. Ralph Fiennes will reprise his role as M, and Ben Whishaw returns as Q. Naomi Harris will return as Eve MoneyPenny, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

This time around, Rami Malek joins the franchise, playing the main villain, who is so far unnamed. Other new cast members include Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Lashana Lynch as Nomi and David Dencik as Waldo.



No Time to Die is slated for release on April 8, 2020.