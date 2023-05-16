Jackie Chan Returning for Sequel to One of His Hit Movies

Jackie Chan will star in a sequel to his 2005 hit The Myth. The living legend signed on to the project, which will be titled A Legend. Stanley Tong, who directed and co-wrote the original, will helm the sequel. Chan and Tong have worked closely together for decades, making movies like Police Story 3: Super Cop, Rumble in the Bronx, Police Story 4: First Strike, and Vanguard.

In the sequel, Chan will play archaeology expert Professor Chen again, reports The Hollywood Reporter. At the start of A Legend, Chen realizes that the artifacts his students recently discovered during a glacier expedition have something in common with a jade pendant he sees in his dreams. Chen is convinced the jade pendant might be a bridge between dreams and reality. He leads a research team on a fantastical adventure to the Glacier Temple.

Yixing Zhang (Kung Fu Yoga) and Coulee Nazha (Police Story 2013) will co-star in the new movie. It is expected to have a $50 million budget. Bona Film Group is producing A Legend, while Taiwan-based Distribution Workshop will handle worldwide sales. The project will be presented to potential buyers at the Cannes film market.

The Myth was a huge hit, grossing $120 million worldwide, and was Hong Kong's third highest-grossing movie of 2005. In the movie, Chan played dual roles. In scenes set in the past, Chan played a general who was tasked with finding an elixir of immortality to help the Qin emperor. In the present day, Chan's Professor Chen was a reincarnation of the general and is invited on a quest to find a rare material that can be used to create an anti-gravity field.

Chan, 69, continues to be one of the biggest stars in the world. His most recent movie, Ride On, grossed over $30 million in China and $5 million in other markets. The movie starred Chan as a washed-up stuntman struggling to take care of his beloved horse.

Chan has not worked in Hollywood recently outside of a few voice roles in animated projects, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Chan has been talking about making a fourth Rush Hour movie with Chris Tucker for years and said the project was finally in development in December 2022. In 2017, Chan received an honorary Oscar for an incredible career that began in the 1960s.