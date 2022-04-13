'Jackass Forever' Stars Jasper and Zach Holmes on 'Gnarliest' Stunts and Trying 'Not to Puke' on Set (Exclusive)

✖

In addition to the longtime cast, Jackass Forever stars a handful of newcomers, including Jasper Dolphin and Zach "Zachass" Holmes. Ahead of the movie's Blu-ray and DVD release, Jasper and Holmes sat down with PopCulture.com to talk about the film, including the "gnarliest" stunts they filmed and trying "not to puke" while on set. When asked about some of the more dangerous stunts they had to do, Holmes explained that the giant sand dune water slide was one of the most intense. "That Slip 'N Slide was the gnarliest Slip 'N Slide that I've ever been on in my life, and it was so scary looking out from the top," he said.

Holmes continued, "I was just hoping that Jeff [Tremaine, director] was going to forget that I didn't do it yet and he would be like, 'Yeah, we're good, we're done.' Nope. I went f—ing flying on that thing." The pair also opened up about the film's finale, The Vomitron, where they and some of the other cast members were strapped into a giant merry-go-round and spun around and breakneck speeds while chugging milk. The big reveal comes minutes into the stunt when they are assaulted by an arsenal of paintballs. Contrary to what fans might think, none of the pranked cast members had any idea what was going to go down.

"All we knew is we were going to try to drink the milk and puke on the Vomitron," Holmes said. "That's all we knew. Or, at least try not to puke. I'm not even sure really what the initial thing was, it was one or the other, and then we just get attacked. It was horrible. I was terrified."

Jasper then explained that one aspect of the prank that made it funnier was Tremain and Johnny Knoxville never told them how to undo the straps keeping them locked into their spinning seats. "I think the best part about it that nobody probably noticed is that they didn't tell us how to get out," He said. "It was just in there and they're yelling at us, 'Get out, get out,' and we're like, 'We don't know how,' and they're like, 'Fire!'"

Holmes added, "We're just getting shot at and stuck in there. Then, with the magic of editing, we get out of it." Jasper jokingly replied, "They lied to us."

In spite of all they suffered in the name of comedy, Jasper believes every single bruise and the embarrassing prank was worth it. "Honestly, it's an amazing experience," he said. "I didn't think I would ever end up here in life. I don't know how I got here, but I'm very, very happy. From being just a young boy, watching Jackass, loving the shows and the movies and all the spinoffs, and then for me just to one day get a call saying, 'Hey, you by any chance want to come hang out with us?' It meant a lot to me."

He added, "It's awesome, like, 'Wow, this is really happening?' but also, in my head, I'm like, 'Wow, I might die,' but I didn't. I'm here, right now, talking to you. It was amazing." Jackass Forever is now available to own digitally, and arrives April 19 on Blu-ray and DVD.