Tour Ivana and Donald Trump's First Mansion in Connecticut

Former President Donald Trump is often associated with his tower in New York City and his hotel in Florida, but his first lavish home was actually in Greenwich, Connecticut. Then a corporate real estate heir, Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump started their life together in the suburbs outside the city when he was 35 and she was 33. Photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com give us a chance to tour their Georgian Colonial mansion for ourselves.

The Trumps' first family home boasted almost 20,000 square feet of living space, and Trump wasted no time in covering it with gold decorations. The controversial tycoon reportedly paid $4 million for the home at the time and saved money on the renovations by using the same materials that his company was using to renovate the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan that same year.

When Trump and Ivana divorced in 1991, she won the Greenwich mansion in the settlement. She sold it in 1998 for $15 million, and the new owners wasted no time in heavily renovating the place. They also added many of the mansion's most luxurious features at that point, including tennis courts, an indoor pool, a sauna and a 4,000-square-foot addition with guest accommodations.

The main house has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a home theater, a putting green and many outdoor terraces and patios. It is situated on a small peninsula with a wide-open view of Long Island Sound. It was originally constructed in 1939 for business magnate Robert Hilas.

The house was listed for sale in 2018, which is where these photos come from. It was listed for $45 million and eventually reduced to $38.5 million. When it failed to sell at that price, it was taken off the market. Here's a look at the house in all its glory.