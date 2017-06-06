New ‘It Comes At Night’ Clips Bring the Dread

Hitting theaters this Friday is the latest thriller from A24, It Comes at Night, which just got some brand-new clips to whet your appetite. You can head to Bloody Disgusting to check out the clips.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge.

“Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.”

In one clip, Paul (Joel Edgerton) tries to explain the “rules” of the house to the newcomers, hoping to remind them that, despite the desperate times, a set routine can go a long way when trying to establish some sense of normalcy.

In the clip below, Travis (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) interrupts Kim (Riley Keough) in the kitchen and the two begin discussing some of the foods they miss most. With Travis being a teenage boy in a world with few women, things take a turn towards the provocative.

The sophomore film from writer/director Trey Edward Shults is an uncompromising look at the challenges faced by two different families in the face of certain death, challenging the characters, and viewers, to questions whether they pursue the path of self-preservation and isolation or put their trust in strangers and making themselves vulnerable.

With the rise in popularity of apocalyptic stories, like the Walking Dead series of shows on AMC, people regularly get to ask themselves what they’d do in these characters’ situations, but the beauty of It Comes at Night is just how much about this world is unknown.

One of the biggest questions about The Walking Dead is how the zombie infestation began, but there are far more questions than answers in It Comes at Night, resulting in a more disorientating terrifying scenario.

It Comes at Night hits theaters June 9.