It: Chapter 2 – Fate of Losers’ Club Members Revealed

It: Chapter 2 is now playing in theaters, and fans are finding out the fate of all the, now grown, Losers’ Club members. In the first film, 2017s It: Chapter 1, we got to know the gang as kids who were ridiculed, rejected, abused, and bullied. Now, the crew are adults and living their lives apart from one another, having mostly all forgotten the terror they faced in their childhood hometown of Derry, Maine. The new cast stars James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), and Andy Bean (Stanley Uris).

Please Note – Spoilers Below for It: Chapter 2

While It: Chapter 2 has some happy endings for most of the Losers’ Club members, there are also some tragic ones as well. The film follows the friends as they return to Derry at the behest of Mike, who discovers that — 27 years after they first battled the dreaded Pennywise — the homicidal clown is back and once again feasting on the innocent.

The Losers do eventually defeat Pennywise once and for all, but it comes at a high cost.

In the beginning of the film, shortly after Mike calls to tell him it’s time to come home and face their fears, Stanley takes his own life by slitting his wrists in the bathtub. It’s revealed later that he did this in order to give his friends an advantage over Pennywise by changing the rules they would have to play by. Essentially, he sacrificed himself for the greater good.

Then, during the climax of the film— as the Losers are fighting Pennywise in his giant alien-spider form — Eddie is mortally wounded by the vicious “arachniclown.”

This sets off the chain of events that lead the rest of the Losers — Bill, Beverly, Ben, Richie, and Mike — to retaliate and finally destroy the nightmare-inducing monster. It isn’t until afterward that the crew discover Eddie died from his injuries suffered at the spiked legs of spider-Pennywise.

The remaining Losers’ Club members go on about their lives, but they do so with the honor of their fallen friends in their hearts.

It: Chapter 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

