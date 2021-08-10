Idris Elba Playing Major 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Character in Movie Sequel

✖

Idris Elba has revealed that he'll be playing a major Sonic the Hedgehog character in the upcoming movie sequel. The actor took to Instagram, to share an image from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, showing a white glove making a fist, with two small spikes at the end. A hairy red arm can just be seen at the top, coming out of the glove. Elba confirmed in the post caption that he will be voicing Knuckles, a hedgehog similar to Sonic who is sometimes and friend and sometimes a foe.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog was released in early 2020 and was a big hit with both audiences and critics. It earned nearly $320 million at the box office, and it has a positive approval rating of 63% on film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. "Fittingly fleet and frequently fun, Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game-inspired adventure the whole family can enjoy and a fine excuse for Jim Carrey to tap into the manic energy that launched his career," reads the site's Critics Consensus. Elba is new to the Sonic film franchise cast, which includes fellow newcomer Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) and returning stars Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec), as the voice of Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik.

It has been indicated that another Sonic character, Miles "Tails" Prower will also be part of the new movie. Tails appeared in the first Sonic film during a mid-credits scene, and was voiced by actress Colleen O'Shaughnessy. There is no word on if O'Shaughnessy is set to return or if tails will be voiced by a new actor.

Both Sonic films are directed by Jeff Fowler, from scripts written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Filming was completed in June, and the project in now in post-production. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on April 8, 2022.

