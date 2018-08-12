Idris Elba Tempers James Bond Speculation: ‘Don’t Believe the Hype’

After teasing fans about becoming the next James Bond, Idris Elba has four words for fans that think he is taking the role: “don’t believe the HYPE.”

Rumors have been swirling for days, suggesting that Elba was the next actor to portray the iconic spy. After a producer teased that Elba was being considered for the role, Elba posted a playful tweet implying that it was true. However, on Sunday morning he backtracked just a bit.

Don’t believe the HYPE… — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018

“Don’t believe the HYPE,” he wrote.

Of course, fans were not prepared to give up their dream-casting so easily, and Elba’s tweet was widely disregarded. The top response had nearly 800 likes at the time of this writing.

“Are HYPE the criminal organisation you you have to take down, 007?” it read.

Just a few hours earlier, Elba had made the post that many took as confirmation of his involvement in the Bond franchise.

“My name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” it read. It was accompanied by a heavily filtered selfie, where Elba glared into the camera with a resolute expression.

That, coupled with director Antoine Fuqua’s recent interview in The Daily Star, seemed like proof to fans. Fuqua told the outlet that producer Barbara Broccoli wants to open the doors of diversity when casting the new bond. She is said to feel that “it is time” for a black actor to take he iconic role, and she is sure that “it will happen eventually.”

“Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that,” she reportedly said.

Daniel Craig is set to star in one more Bond film, which is due out next year. After that, the field is wide open to just about anyone — including Elba.

Of course, this is not the first time the Luther star has been connected to the franchise. In fact, there have been rumbles of him taking it on for years. In 2014 he spoke to CNN about the possibility.

“It would be such an honor,” he said. “I mean what do we have to do here? We have to wear beautiful suits, drive nice cars, chase bad guys and date beautiful women? I dunno, sounds good to me.”

He followed that up with a tweet as well.

“Isn’t 007 supposed to be handsome?” he wrote beside a purposefully goofy selfie. “Glad you think I’ve got a shot!”

According to a report by Deadline, production on the next Bond film begins in December.