Iconic Horror Movie Gets 37% Discount in Amazon New Year's Sale

It may be the holiday season, but horror lovers are getting a post-Christmas treat thanks to a stellar Amazon New Year's sale. As the Times Square Ball drops, the world saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, so is the price on Army of Darkness, the third installment in the Evil Dead franchise.

Amazon's catalogue of products boasts a number of Evil Dead titles, but it is Amazon's Army of Darkness – Collector's Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray that is currently on sale. While the Collector's Edition typically comes with a price tag of $39.99, that number has been slashed to just $24.99, marking a 37% savings. That's an awesome deal considering all that the product has to offer. Along with the film, the disc also includes Medieval Times: The Making of Army Of Darkness, a feature-length documentary featuring the stars and crew, an alternate opening, deleted scenes, audio commentary from Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, and co-writer Ivan Raimi, a Creating the Deadites featurette, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, along with plenty of other bonus content.

For those unfamiliar with the Evil Dead franchise, the series is an American horror film franchise created by Sam Raimi that revolves around the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, an ancient Sumerian text that wreaks havoc upon a group of cabin inhabitants in a wooded area in Tennessee. The franchise began in 1981 with the theatrical release of The Evil Dead, which was followed in 1987 by Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness in 1992. While the three films make up the original trilogy, the franchise expanded in 2013 with the Evil Dead reboot and again in 2015 with the Starz series Ash vs Evil Dead, which ran for three seasons.

Army of Darkness, which was co-written and co-edited by Raimi, follows Ash Williams after he finds himself trapped in medieval times, where he is captured by the dreaded Lord Arthur. He must embark on a mission to recover the Book of the Dead. Starring Bruce Campbell and Embeth Davidtz, the movie has been a favorite among horror fans, and boasts some pretty decent ratings. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 74% fresh rating and a critics consensus reading, "Army of Darkness is a madcap adventure worth taking thanks to Bruce Campbell's hammy charm and Sam Raimi's acrobatic direction, although an intentional lack of shocks make this a discordant capper to the Evil Dead franchise." Meanwhile, the film boasts an audience score of 87%.

As for Amazon's Army of Darkness – Collector's Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray? Buyers seem to love it. The product has a 4.5-star rating, which was aggregated from 337 reviews. One buyers said "this movie rules and the 4K upgrade looks fantastic," with another person adding, "This is one of the best Bluray disc sets I have ever had the honor of owning. Not only is the film fantastic but there are three of them, that is correct. three different cuts. Original Theatrical release, Directors Cut, and International cut." You can purchase the DVD at the mega-deal of 37% off by clicking here.