Amazon New Year Sale: Iconic Movie Blu-rays at 48% Off

The Paramount Presents line is a tribute to some of the most iconic movies released by Paramount Pictures during its first century. Amazon is having a great sale on many of the best movies included in the collection. They are pulled from every era of film history, from the silent days seen in Paramount's latest epic Babylon, to films from Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise's eclectic career. All movies in the Paramount Presents line feature a selection of new extras alongside extras produced for previous editions. Paramount also started including 4KUltraHD titles this year, and one of those is included in the deal. Most titles are $12.99, a big discount from the list price. They are also packaged in slipcovers that feature original poster artwork. Scroll on for a look at five important titles included in the sale, plus the full list of titles.

Ragtime was one of the most highly-anticipated titles in the Paramount Presents line because the studio inexplicably never released Milos Foreman's underrated 1981 classic on Blu-ray until now. It was worth the wait. This two-disc set includes the theatrical cut, alongside a recently-discovered workprint version that includes additional deleted scenes and entire lost subplots.

The War of the Worlds/When Worlds Collide Paramount released George Pal's 1953 adaptation of The War of the Worlds on 4KUltraHD in September, adding the 1951 film When Worlds Collide on Blu-ray as a bonus. The set is flawed thanks to some quality control issues home video experts discovered, as we pointed out in our review. However, the movies are great and hopefully, this set will lead to more 1950s classics reaching 4K in the future.

Ordinary People Two of Paramount's Best Picture Oscar-winning movies are part of the sale and one of them is way better than the other. Robert Redford's Ordinary People won the 1980 Best Picture Oscar, famously beating out The Elephant Man, Coal Miner's Daughter, Raging Bull, and Tess. It deserved all the accolades it received though and is a fantastic exploration of a family shattered by tragedy. (The other Best Picture winner included in the sale is Cecil B. DeMille's 1952 epic The Greatest Show on Earth.)

A Place in the Sun A Place in the Sun is in among the greatest films Paramount has ever released. George Stevens' film is based on Theodore Dreiser's An American Tragedy and tells the story of a working-class man (Montgomery Clift) torn between his relationship with one woman from his class (Shelley Winters) and one who is not (Elizabeth Taylor). The film won six Oscars, including the first of two Best Director Oscars for Stevens.