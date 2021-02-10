'I Love Lucy' Movie Recruits 2 More Stars to Join Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

✖

The recently announced I Love Lucy movie has recruited two more stars to join Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the upcoming drama. In the film, Kidman and Bardem play real-life married stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who also portrayed a fictional version of themselves — Lucy and Ricky Ricardo — in the classic sitcom for which the film is based around. According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Nina Arianda (Billions) are in talks to play William Frawley and Vivian Vance, respectively. Frawley and Vance are the actors who played Lucy and Ricky's best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz.

The movie is titled Being the Ricardos, and it was written by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Network), who will also direct. The film is not considered an official biopic but will be a fictional story set during one turbulent week of filming on the set of I Love Lucy. According to a synopsis, Ball and Arnaz will be portrayed facing "challenges on two fronts, one crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage." Being the Ricardos is being produced at Amazon Studios, which could mean that it may be available to stream on Amazon Prime before anywhere else once it's released for at-home viewing.

Kidman previously spoke with Variety about taking on the role of the iconic Lucille Ball, and revealed that she was excited to get the offer. "I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'" she said. "With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier ... that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it."

Kidman went on to reveal that she has been prepping for the role by watching lots of old I Love Lucy episodes. I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," she told the outlet. "She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this." At this time, Being the Ricardos does not have an announced released date.