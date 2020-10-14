'I Know What You Did Last Summer' TV Show Coming to Amazon

✖

I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting a TV show reboot, which will be coming to Amazon in the future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will be a Young Adult reimagining of the late '90s slasher franchise. Notably, the original film was loosely based on a 1973 novel of the same name, written by Lois Duncan.

The new series is being written and executive produced by Sara Goodman (Preacher, Gossip Girl). Along with Amazon, Sony Pictures TV will also be a producer on the show. Sony's Columbia Pictures released I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. That film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, and was a major catalyst to stardom for the group. That film was directed by Jim Gillespie and grossed $125 million globally, on a budget of only $17 million.

The film's 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, was directed by Danny Cannon (Judge Dredd, Geostorm) and added Brandy Norwood and Mekhi Phifer to the cast. That film earned $84 million at the box office, on a budget of $24 million. A final film, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 2006, but was not part of the original story. It serves as more of a stand-alone sequel.

Regarding the new series, Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter said, "We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios. Neal Moritz and Original Film's development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller." Moritz and Erik Feig produced all three films of the franchise.

Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, added, "The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film." There is currently no word on when the new show may debut.