‘House of the Dragon’ Star Matt Smith Lands Massive Movie Role

Matt Smith is leaving Westeros for a galaxy far, far away.

The House of the Dragon star is set to play the villain in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, opposite Ryan Gosling’s hero, according to Deadline.

MaXXXine and Pearl star Mia Goth will also play a villainous role in the newest chapter of the Star Wars universe.

Shawn Levy, who most recently directed Deadpool & Wolverine, will helm the film. Jonathan Tropper, creator, writer and showrunner of the Apple TV+ smash-hit Your Friends and Neighbors starring Jon Hamm, wrote the script on the new Star Wars flick.

The movie will go into production this fall and premiere on May 28, 2027.

Starfighter is a sequel to Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, which is chronologically the last entry in the Star Wars franchise. It will take place five years after the events of Rise of Skywalker, and begin a new series of adventures with entirely new characters that are not connected to the first nine films, known as the Skywalker Saga.

Smith is red-hot right now, with rave reviews for his performance in House of the Dragon and a starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming thriller Caught Stealing, where he acts alongside Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler.

Fans of the Star Wars sequel films need not worry, however—Disney is already working on a solo Rey Skywalker movie with Daisy Ridley set to return to the role.