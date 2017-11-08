‘Hocus Pocus’ Is Getting a Remake and Fans Are Not Happy

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween classic since its release in 1993, with the campy classic catering to audiences of all ages, acting as a seasonal favorite year after year and inspiring costumes, related products and more.

On Thursday, it was announced that the film would be getting a remake at Disney Channel, with an all-new cast and director stepping in, Deadline reports. The TV movie will be a “reimagining” of the original and will not feature any of the original actors or original director Kenny Ortega, who directed the High School Musical and Descendants franchises for Disney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see how fans feel about the news.

Unwelcome news

Many Twitter users expressed immediate outrage upon hearing the news.

good morning, found out they are apparently remaking hocus pocus so i am going back to bed until that project is cancelled — Mags (@maggiecarucci) September 28, 2017

When you find out they’re remaking Hocus Pocus pic.twitter.com/lOnsqRwEbc — Jamie (@DoubleJ_Jonesy) September 28, 2017

Disney Channel is apparently remaking Hocus Pocus???¿¿? DON’T FIX WHAT AINT BROKEN DISNEY!! — Lexxie Beckmeyer (@lexxbeck) September 28, 2017

“Oh, they’re remaking Hocus Pocus without the original cast? Cool.” pic.twitter.com/9k9r4LowTh — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) September 28, 2017

Remake vs sequel

Fans also noted that what they had actually been requesting was a sequel to the original film, not a remake.

Sequel rumors had been floating around for years, although star Bette Midler seemed to shut them down. Still, there was always hope.

Hang on, they’re doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel? pic.twitter.com/ZYvSFyn7Br — Liam Hughes (@liamo_dh) September 28, 2017

All of us: “We want a #HocusPocus sequel!”



Disney: “we’re rebooting Hocus Pocus with a brand new cast!”



Us: pic.twitter.com/0ieAa8fwqf — Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 28, 2017

everyone: “is hocus pocus 2 ever going to happen?”

hollywood: “HOCUS POCUS REMAKE?? YOU GOT IT!”

everyone: “no we’d like a sequ-“

hollywood: pic.twitter.com/A341JEZUVL — ??donna?? (@cheshiregirlie) September 28, 2017

There’s no one like Bette

The original movie starred Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who get resurrected in Salem on Halloween night, and many fans noted that it will be extremely difficult to find actors to fill the film’s iconic roles.

HEY HOLLYWOOD you’re not gonna find anyone to top bette midler so pls don’t even try with a hocus pocus remake — lana del taco (@FKAkat) September 28, 2017

HOW DARE THEY decide to touch the gold that is Hocus Pocus. No. I don’t want it.The og is still just as good. @BetteMidler #HocusPocusRemake — Celaenaa (@alaskasolo) September 28, 2017

Hocus Pocus without the original witches isn’t Hocus Pocus! — Wandering Optimist (@Optimist_Zero) September 28, 2017

Photo Credit: Walt Disney Pictures