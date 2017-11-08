Movies

‘Hocus Pocus’ Is Getting a Remake and Fans Are Not Happy

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween classic since its release in 1993, with the campy classic […]

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween classic since its release in 1993, with the campy classic catering to audiences of all ages, acting as a seasonal favorite year after year and inspiring costumes, related products and more.

On Thursday, it was announced that the film would be getting a remake at Disney Channel, with an all-new cast and director stepping in, Deadline reports. The TV movie will be a “reimagining” of the original and will not feature any of the original actors or original director Kenny Ortega, who directed the High School Musical and Descendants franchises for Disney.

Read on to see how fans feel about the news.

Unwelcome news

Many Twitter users expressed immediate outrage upon hearing the news.

Remake vs sequel

Fans also noted that what they had actually been requesting was a sequel to the original film, not a remake.

Sequel rumors had been floating around for years, although star Bette Midler seemed to shut them down. Still, there was always hope.

There’s no one like Bette

The original movie starred Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who get resurrected in Salem on Halloween night, and many fans noted that it will be extremely difficult to find actors to fill the film’s iconic roles.

